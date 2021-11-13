Southwest Airlines is offering employee incentives to combat holiday travel disruptions.

Southwest Airlines is offering a variety of incentives to its employees in order to avoid travel disruptions during the holiday season, after canceling thousands of flights in October.

According to CNBC, the airline sent out an internal message on Saturday offering extra compensation for holiday work, frequent flyer miles, and attendance bonuses to flight attendants and other employees.

Ground operations employees will receive double pay for overtime shifts between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30, triple pay for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and time-and-a-half pay for shifts between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3.

Meanwhile, pilots, flight attendants, and other personnel may be eligible for up to 120,000 Rapid Rewards points, worth more than $1,400.

The reward is available to flight attendants who work 36 days between November 15 and January 14. Cabin crew members, on the other hand, can earn up to 60,000 points over the course of the same 28-day period.

Southwest’s new incentives come as the firm faces significant workforce shortages, which have worsened after the airline removed its policy requiring employees to show a doctor’s note when calling in sick.

In the memo, Sonya Lacore, vice president of inflight operations, said, “We have a great chance here to honor that commitment to them, and you, in the midst of what has been a terrible moment for us all.”

“Reducing the timetable was our first move in addressing this and actively working to protect the operation, and we feel this incentive scheme will be another step in the correct path.”

Southwest lost $75 million last month after canceling nearly 2,000 flights. The airline blamed the delay on air traffic control, inclement weather, and staffing shortages at the time.