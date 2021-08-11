Southwest Airlines has issued a warning about the impact of the recent Covid-19 surge.

Southwest Airlines warned on Wednesday of lower revenues in the current quarter as reservations slowed, citing the Delta version of the coronavirus as a factor.

Southwest Airlines, a domestic US airline, said its third-quarter revenue forecast had “worsened by an estimated three to four points” from the one provided last month.

Southwest noted in a securities filing that “in August 2021, the Company saw a slowing in close-in reservations and an increase in close-in trip cancellations, which are expected to be caused by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases linked with the Delta variant.”

Southwest forecasted a 15% to 20% drop in August revenue compared to the same month last year. It had earlier predicted a drop of 12 to 17%.

On the plus side, Southwest reported that travel demand for the Labor Day weekend, which traditionally signals the end of summer, is “strong.”

The revised estimate emphasizes Covid-19’s fluid impact, since infections have resurfaced in recent weeks in Florida, Texas, and other places with low immunization rates.

On July 22, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly stated that there was “no indication anywhere” that the Delta variant had influenced customer behavior.

Kelly, though, told analysts on a conference call that he was “worried” about such an impact, and that the airline needed to be “extremely nimble and very flexible” if consumers restricted travel because of the virus.

Southwest’s stock was erratic on Wednesday, opening lower but then climbing 0.2 percent to $51.21 by mid-morning.