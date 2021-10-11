Southwest Airlines has canceled over 1,000 flights for Sunday.

Southwest Airlines canceled over 1,000 flights on Sunday as part of a massive weekend service interruption caused by weather and air traffic control concerns, according to the company.

According to airline tracker FlightAware, the carrier cancelled 1,085 flights and counting on Sunday, or approximately 29% of its schedule — by far the greatest percentage of any airline — and delayed more than 900 others.

According to FlightAware, more than 800 Southwest flights were canceled on Saturday.

Southwest stated in a statement that the weather problems began at Florida airports at the start of the weekend, and were exacerbated by unforeseen air traffic control issues, which caused delays and cancellations.

“Throughout the weekend, we worked diligently to reset our operation, with a focus on having aircraft and employees relocated to care for our passengers,” the airline said.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association sought to dispel rumors that some pilots and other Southwest employees were taking part in a work stoppage to protest the company’s decision to demand Covid-19 vaccinations for all employees.

“SWAPA is aware of operational challenges affecting Southwest Airlines today as a result of a variety of circumstances, but we can confidently state that our Pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions,” the association declared on Saturday.