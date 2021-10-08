Southern Nigeria’s oil cleanup is still a “far way” from completion.

A much-touted oil pollution cleanup in southern Nigeria has yet to begin in portions of the hotspot Ogoniland, nearly three years after contracts were handed out, and inhabitants continue to be without safe drinking water, according to a report released Thursday.

Oil spills have plagued Nigeria, Africa’s largest crude producer, for decades, causing societal instability and even militancy across the Niger Delta.

After years of oil and gas exploration and production by a joint venture with Shell, the kingdom of Ogoniland in Rivers state, home to approximately a million people, became an emblem of the crisis.

Shell halted production in 1993 after large protests led by activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and the so-called Ogoni Nine.

Following a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) assessment of the area ten years ago, the Nigerian government promised to repair the damage.

At the time, the UN estimated that a one-billion-dollar cleaning would take five years and cost $1 billion. In January of this year, cleanup work finally began.

However, a report released by two NGO monitors more than halfway through the five-year period predicts that the cleanup would take much longer.

“We can see some progress being made, and it’s essential to acknowledge that,” said Florence Kayemba, the Stakeholder Democracy Network’s (SDN) programs director, who co-authored the report with the Centre for Human Rights and Development (CEHRD).

According to the monitors, over 1,000 temporary jobs for neighborhood residents have been created with cleanup firms.

They noted that 13 of the 50 lots deemed “easy” to clean had been confirmed as done.

“This is only a quarter,” Calvin Laing, SDN’s executive director, noted, “and we have yet to begin remediation of complex locations, so this demonstrates that we have a long way to go.”

“That five-year goal now appears implausible.

“Emergency measures mandated by the United Nations in 2011” have yet to be implemented, “According to the study,

It stated that “communities designated as having severely contaminated drinking water sources in 2011 still do not have access to improved, safe drinking water sources.”

“Community health screening to help understand the impact of pollution has yet to begin.”

“Much faster” cleanup actions are required, according to Kayemba, but “without losing quality.”

On Thursday, SDN and CEHRD launched an interactive web dashboard to track progress.

The cleanup in Ogoniland is “critical,” according to Laing, because it “may also serve as a model for other parts of the Niger Delta.”

Shell agreed earlier this year to pay Ogoniland communities roughly 95 million euros ($110 million) in compensation for spills in the area.