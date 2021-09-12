Southern Caucasus, formerly an economic ‘frozen zone,’ may get an economic boost beyond oil.

For more than a decade, the “Belt and Road” project, backed by China’s state juggernaut, has been a hotspot for international investment.

The most direct land route for trade between Asia and the West, according to the map, is through the Southern Caucasus.

Despite this, investors and governments have ignored this old branch of the “Silk Route,” which is famed in history and folklore.

All of that, though, may be about to change.

With border tensions in all three nations – Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia – the Southern Caucasus has been mostly an economic “frozen zone.”

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been at odds for 30 years over Armenia’s occupation of Karabakh, and Georgia and Russia have fought over the Abkhazia and South Ossetia areas. The region has failed to attract transformative FDI, with a few notable outliers like as BP’s investment in Azerbaijan’s large Caspian oil and gas fields.

The results are shown in the UNCTAD’s current World Investment Report.

Despite the efforts of its strong worldwide diaspora, Armenia only received $5 billion in FDI in 2019, compared to Azerbaijan’s $32 billion and Georgia’s small $19 billion in 2018. All but the most daring investors have been deterred by a mix of conflict and closed borders.

A slew of recent changes in the region demand re-evaluation: the promised re-opening of borders, new transit infrastructure connecting to global networks, national policies on economic diversification and the transition away from carbon, and a slew of investor-friendly reforms.

These four variables, when combined, have the potential to place the region back on the international investment map.

The possibility of reopening borders stems directly from the November agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which marked the end of the “Karabakh war.”

“All commercial and transportation linkages in the region shall be unblocked,” according to a key condition.

While it would be absurd to believe that transitioning from a decades-long conflict to peaceful cooperation could ever be simple, the economic peace dividend that this may offer — particularly given Armenia’s isolated and landlocked position — is a tremendous motivator.

After four decades of closed borders, the restored and productive economic interaction between Armenia and Turkey has been an interesting indicator.

In recent weeks, the leaders of both countries have adopted a more pragmatic approach. Progress between the two on the ground may represent a diplomatic triumph for economic realism. Brief News from Washington Newsday.