South Korea successfully launches its first domestic space rocket, however the mission is unsuccessful.

South Korea launched its first domestically made space rocket on Thursday, but the dummy payload failed to reach orbit, a setback in the country’s efforts to join the ranks of advanced spacefaring nations.

The South Korean flag-emblazoned Korea Space Launch Vehicle II, dubbed Nuri, ascended higher from Goheung on the southern coast, trailed by a column of flame.

After viewing the launch from the control center, President Moon Jae-in declared that all three stages of the rocket worked, carrying it to a height of 700 kilometers and separating the 1.5-tonne payload safely.

However, he stated that “getting a dummy satellite into orbit remains an incomplete mission.”

“While we didn’t quite meet our objectives, we accomplished several impressive accomplishments with our initial launch.”

He stated that another attempt will be made in May.

“Countries that are ahead of the curve in space technology will be ahead of the curve in the future. And it is not too late for us to do so.” According to science minister Lim Hye-sook, the mission failed because the third-stage engine stopped burning 46 seconds earlier than planned.

Earlier, cheers and applause erupted in the control center as the flight appeared to be going according to plan.

South Korea has risen from the ashes of war to become the world’s 12th largest economy and a technologically advanced country, home of Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest smartphone and memory chip manufacturer.

However, it has trailed behind the Soviet Union in the headline-grabbing field of spaceflight, where the Soviet Union led the way with the first satellite launch in 1957, followed by the United States.

China, Japan, and India all have advanced space programs in Asia, and North Korea, the South’s nuclear-armed neighbor, is the newest member of the club of countries with their own satellite launch capacity.

Similar technology is used in ballistic missiles and space rockets, and Pyongyang sent a 300-kilogram (660-pound) satellite into orbit in 2012, which Western countries criticized as a covert missile test.

Only six countries, excluding North Korea, have successfully launched a one-tonne payload using their own rockets.

The Nuri rocket, which has three stages and costs 2 trillion won ($1.6 billion), has been in development for a decade. It weighs 200 tons and is 47.2 meters (155 feet) in length, with six liquid-fueled engines.

However, South Korea's space program has a shaky track record: its first two launches, both of which employed Russian technology, failed, with the second one exploding two minutes after launch.