South Korea is attempting to enter the Space Race with its own homegrown rocket.

On Thursday, South Korea will attempt to launch a one-tonne cargo into orbit using its first completely homegrown rocket, aiming to enter the ranks of advanced spacefaring nations.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s leading smartphone and memory chip manufacturer, has risen to become the world’s 12th-largest economy and a technologically advanced nation.

However, it has trailed behind the Soviet Union in the headline-grabbing field of spaceflight, where the Soviet Union led the way with the first satellite launch in 1957, followed by the United States.

China, Japan, and India all have advanced space programs in Asia, and North Korea, the South’s nuclear-armed neighbor, is the newest member of the club of countries with their own satellite launch capacity.

Similar technology is used in ballistic missiles and space rockets, and Pyongyang sent a 300-kilogram (660-pound) satellite into orbit in 2012, which Western countries criticized as a covert missile test.

Only six countries, excluding North Korea, have successfully launched a one-tonne payload using their own rockets.

If the Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, also known as Nuri, successfully places its 1.5-tonne dummy cargo into orbit from the launch site in Goheung, at an altitude of 600 to 800 kilometers, the South will become the seventh country in the world.

The 2-trillion-won ($1.6-billion) three-stage rocket has been under development for a decade. It weighs 200 tons and is 47.2 meters (155 feet) in length, with six liquid-fueled engines.

However, South Korea’s space program has a checkered history: its first two launches, which used Russian technology in part, both failed, with the second one exploding two minutes into the mission and Seoul and Moscow blaming each other.

A 2013 launch was eventually successful, but it still relied on a Russian-developed engine for the first stage.

The satellite launch market is increasingly being dominated by private enterprises, such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has clients such as NASA and the South Korean military.

However, one analyst believes that a successful Nuri launch will provide South Korea with “unlimited” potential.

The director of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, Lee Sang-ryul, told local newspaper Chosun Biz that “rockets are the only tool available to mankind to travel out into space.”

“Having this technology implies we’ve met the fundamental prerequisites to compete in this space exploration competition.”

Thursday's launch is the first step in what President Moon Jae-in has promised will be a more ambitious space program for South Korea.