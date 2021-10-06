South Dakota is one of the few US states that can compete with the world’s best tax havens.

South Dakota, far from the Swiss Alps or the Caribbean beaches, has become a poster child for American states that have eased their tax regulations in order to entice affluent investors.

According to the “Pandora Papers,” a massive investigation into offshore tax havens revealed this week, “South Dakota, Nevada, and more than a dozen other US states have converted themselves into leaders in the industry of marketing financial secrecy.”

These jurisdictions are in a strong rivalry to attract cash from domestic and international investors, thanks to secrecy and systems that allow clients to cheat tax or pay nothing during an inheritance.

Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies, one of the specialists who gave information to journalists working on the Pandora Papers, told AFP, “Nearly half the states are in the competition.”

He mentioned “Alaska, Wyoming, and Nevada,” among other places.

“They tend to be little states,” he added, where a finance-oriented service industry will wield a lot of authority.

If a customer has to set up an anonymous shell corporation to group their overseas activities and avoid paying taxes, Delaware, where President Joe Biden served as a senator for 36 years, “is kind of the premier tax haven state,” according to Biden.

“And if you want to set up a trust, certain states, like South Dakota, have amended their laws to allow trusts to last indefinitely, or at least for a century,” Collins said.

By giving these financial businesses a 100-year or longer existence, the assets they hold can be passed down from generation to generation without having to pay estate taxes on a portion of them during an inheritance.

South Dakota, a rural northern-central state known for the faces of US presidents carved in the rock of Mount Rushmore, is a pioneer in the field, having leveraged financial windfalls to entice investors through its worst economic years in the 1970s and 1980s.

In order to entice Citibank’s bank card business and the jobs that came with it, the state began approving loans at any interest rate in 1981.

The Pandora Papers said that “year after year in South Dakota, state officials have adopted legislation prepared by trust industry insiders.”

These regulations, their discretion, the low taxes, and the system controlling trusts are currently lauded on the websites of tax law firms in Sioux Falls.

