South Africa Discovers New ‘Gold’ in Helium.

Prospectors have discovered a new treasure: helium, on a grassy plain in South Africa, previously the world’s largest gold producer.

Helium is best known for its use in party balloons and squeaky voices, but it also has use in medical scanners, superconductors, and space exploration.

It’s also uncommon, with less than ten countries producing it, and it’s frequently treated as a waste product in natural gas wells.

Stefano Marani and Nick Mitchell had natural gas on their thoughts when they paid $1 for gas rights on an 87,000-hectare plot of property in the Free State province in 2012.

They discovered exceptionally high concentrations of helium mixed in with their gas findings when they had them tested, implying that their dollar investment could be worth billions.

Renergen, their company, is almost ready to start producing both natural gas and helium, putting South Africa on the map as having the richest and cleanest helium reserves in the world.

Helium concentrations of two to four percent were discovered in the first tests. Helium is extracted in the United States in quantities as low as 0.3 percent.

“We realized we had something extraordinary at that point,” Marani remarked. “It was indeed the perfect place at the right moment.” Renergen claims that further investigation has revealed concentrations as high as 12%.

Qatar and Algeria are two more big producers.

According to Research and Markets, the global helium market was worth $10.6 billion in 2019. Helium supplies are frequently disturbed since few countries generate it.

Renergen predicts that its helium deposit could be as huge as 9.74 billion cubic meters, which is more than the total United States’ known reserves.

That would be enough to fill 1.4 trillion party balloons.

Those deposits, if verified, would be worth more than $100 billion, according to Marani (86 million euros). At 920 million cubic meters, even the most cautious projections are significant.

Helium is typically created as part of liquefied natural gas activities, according to Chris Ballentine, chair of geochemistry at the University of Oxford.

If a company bothers to split it out, it’s usually treated as a bonus.

The method of extraction used in South Africa’s discovery is unique.

Fracking is a method of extracting natural gas that involves injecting high-pressure water, sand, and chemicals into bedrock to split it open and liberate any contained oil and gas.

Fracking, on the other hand, contaminates groundwater and generates minor tremors, which can destroy surrounding homes and businesses.

"We don't frack," Marani stated emphatically. "Our rock has already broken, and there is a massive fracture beneath us."