Sony’s full-year net profit and sales forecasts have been upgraded.

On Thursday, Sony raised its full-year sales and profit prediction, citing strong performances in the music, film, and electronics industries.

Despite a lackluster second quarter overall, with net profit down more than half from the previous year’s exceptional results, the company remains confident.

The Japanese company said it expects the $1.2 billion purchase of major online anime library Crunchyroll to increase sales and earnings in its crucial movie sector.

As Sony’s entertainment businesses continue to grow, several variables, such as “licensing money in the anime business,” are expected to boost music sales.

The company now expects a net profit of 730 billion yen ($6.4 billion) this fiscal year, up from 700 billion yen previously.

It also increased its revenue prediction for the year from 9.7 trillion to 9.9 trillion yen.

Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, told AFP, “Sony is demonstrating a solid performance in its mainstream electronics industry.”

“Its music industry is projected to stay strong, while movie-related firms are expected to make a strong comeback. These robust sectors compensated for the company’s gaming business’s reductions “Yasuda explained.

The company’s net profit fell more than half to 213.1 billion yen in the second quarter, owing to a slowdown in the gaming sector’s pandemic boom, as customers shifted to indoor entertainment during virus lockdowns.

In the same quarter last year, a one-time tax cut also contributed to strong net profit results.

Sony’s yearly net profit more than doubled to 1.17 trillion yen in the previous fiscal year, thanks to record sales of over nine trillion yen.

“Last year was an unprecedented year for the gaming sector,” said Yasuo Imanaka, head analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Before the results report, Imanaka told AFP, “Sony is now witnessing a reactionary slump.”

The good impact of Sony’s animation subsidiary Aniplex’s box-office win for the anime epic “Demon Slayer” is “staying longer than predicted,” according to Imanaka.

“Demon Slayer,” a film about a youngster who hunts down and beheads demons, became Japan’s highest-grossing picture in December.

The film also had the best opening scene for a foreign-language film ever recorded in North America.