Some Twitter users have the ability to flag content that they believe is misleading.

On Tuesday, Twitter launched a new feature that will allow users to identify content that may include disinformation, a problem that has only gotten worse since the outbreak.

From its safety and security account, the social network tweeted, “We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that look false – as you see them.”

Following the click on “report tweet,” some users in the United States, South Korea, and Australia will see a button that says “it’s deceptive.”

Users can then be more precise, indicating that the erroneous tweet may contain disinformation regarding “health,” “politics,” or “other.”

The San Francisco-based firm stated, “We’re investigating if this is an effective technique, therefore we’re starting small.”

“While we may not be able to act on or respond to every complaint in the trial, your feedback will assist us in identifying trends so that we can enhance the timeliness and scope of our larger anti-misinformation efforts.”

Twitter, like Facebook and YouTube, is frequently chastised by critics for failing to do enough to combat the spread of disinformation.

However, because the platform lacks the resources of its Silicon Valley counterparts, it frequently depends on experimental tactics that are less costly than enlisting armies of moderators.

As Twitter tightened its misleading policies during the Covid-19 pandemic and the US presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, such tactics have increased.

Twitter, for example, began barring users in March who had been warned five times about distributing fake vaccine information.

During Trump’s re-election campaign in 2020, the network began flagging his tweets with a banner warning of their false content, until the then-president was finally banned from the website for publishing incitements to violence and comments denigrating the election results.

Although it is ultimately up to moderators to determine if content violates Twitter’s terms of service, the network has stated that it hopes to eventually deploy a system that uses both human and machine analysis to discover suspect messages.

Concerns about the Covid-19 vaccination have grown so widespread that Biden said in July that Facebook and other platforms were to blame for “killing” people by enabling misleading information about the shots to circulate.

He pulled back his comments to stress that it is the erroneous information that can damage or even kill individuals who believe it.