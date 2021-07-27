Some Japanese people are warming up to the Olympics and can’t help but cheer.

Following months of criticism, some Japanese people are warming to the pandemic-affected Olympics, with fans defying police to applaud athletes on public highways and rushing to buy Games souvenirs.

It certainly didn’t hurt that Japan’s athletes had a gold rush in the first four days of the Games, winning gold in everything from judo to skateboarding.

Fans have been warned to keep away from competitions on public roadways and have been prohibited from practically all events due to virus concerns.

Nonetheless, they’ve been pouring up in droves, eager to catch a glimpse of Olympic action.

“You can’t help but applaud for these athletes running in front of you,” said 42-year-old Hirochika Takeda, who stepped out of his apartment to watch the women’s triathlon pass by in the rain.

“Right up until the opening ceremony, I had concerns about holding the Olympics,” the IT specialist remarked.

“However, once the sport began, I began to believe that this might be a good thing.”

The Games began on Friday, with tens of thousands of competitors, officials, and media from around the world coming in Japan.

The Olympics are being held in Tokyo under a state of emergency as a result of the virus, which means that spectators are being prohibited from venues and there is widespread concern about the spread of infection.

Thousands of people flocked to the Olympic Stadium on Friday for the opening ceremony to soak up the excitement and watch the fireworks from the outside, considerably outnumbering anti-Games demonstrators.

Those at home were equally enthralled, with viewing estimates indicating that more than half of Tokyo homes tuned in to watch the ceremony live on television.

According to shopkeepers and organizers, there has been an increase in demand for Tokyo 2020 trinkets.

Tokyo 2020’s licensing department’s Hikari Iinuma remarked, “Stores have become explosively crowded.”

She claimed that stores that were set up particularly to sell Tokyo Olympic things but had closed due to a lack of customers are now reopening.

“The trend is extremely evident in Tokyo,” Iinuma said, declining to offer sales figures but mentioning T-shirts, mugs, and towels as popular goods.

It’s possible that the shift in attitude coincided with a winning streak for home athletes.

Momiji Nishiya, a 13-year-old skateboarder, brother-and-sister judokas Hifumi and Uta Abe, and table tennis duo Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito are among Japan’s nine gold medalists as of Tuesday afternoon.

The post-victory comments from Japanese players, according to Yuji Ishizaka, a sports sociologist at Nara Women's University, may be helpful.