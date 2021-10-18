Some are seeing ‘Bunnies’ as related cryptocurrencies rise as a result of Elon Musk’s tweet.

While Elon Musk has long been a backer of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, his most recent tweet has some crypto enthusiasts looking for alternative currencies because it resembled another coin’s mascot — a rabbit.

> ( /)(• •)/ ( /)(• •)/ ( /)(• •)/

According to Benzinga, the bland tweet from Musk caused bunny-themed coins to rise in value, including Bunny Park, Pancake Bunny, Little Angry Bunny V2, and Rewards Bunny.

Bunny the Currency

According to CoinGecko, as reported by Benzinga, Rocket was up 88.1 percent on Monday morning, while Rocket Bunny was up 252.1 percent.

Musk’s post resembled a bunny holding a rocket, which is often used in the cryptocurrency industry as a metaphor signifying “to the moon.”

Exactly! MoonRabbit is here!! The stick figure Musk included in his tweet, on the other hand, was up to interpretation, with some fans believing they saw a Shiba Inu dog, the Dogecoin’s mascot, and the same dog that Musk recently brought home as a pet.

Musk’s Shiba Inu, Floki, has been featured in a handful of Musk’s tweets, causing Floki- and Shiba-themed currencies to soar in response to the messages. Musk has a dog named Marvin as well.

Floki is on his way. pic.twitter.com/2MiUKb91FT Within an hour following Musk’s tweet, the price of Shiba Inu coin had risen by 21%.

ShibX, up 47.86 percent; Doge Dash, up 90.55 percent; Baby Floki, up 251.93 percent; PrinceFloki, up 429.90 percent; and SpaceX Floki, up 92.34 percent; according to CoinMarketCap. ShibX, up 47.86 percent; Doge Dash, up 90.55 percent; Baby Floki, up 251.93 percent; PrinceFloki, up 429.90 percent; and SpaceX Floki,