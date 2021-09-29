Soldiers from the United Kingdom will provide fuel to help alleviate a supply shortage.

The government said on Wednesday that British troops will be sent within days to help ease a gasoline supply crisis, as the retail and hotel industries urged for foreign workers to be permitted to fill post-Brexit positions.

Soldiers could be delivering fuel supplies to forecourts “in the next couple of days,” according to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, to shorten huge lines that have grown up outside filling stations for nearly a week.

A source informed Britain’s local Press Association news agency that 150 military drivers have been placed in a “state of readiness,” with another 150 on standby, to deploy “in the coming days.”

Officials from Kwarteng’s department and the Ministry of Defence are reportedly consulting with the petroleum industry to determine the optimum location for resources to be sent.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to reassure the people that there was enough petrol in storage and that things were getting back to normal.

Fears of pumps running dry arose as a result of a scarcity of tanker drivers, prompting panic buying and some desperate motorists filling plastic bottles with fuel.

On other forecourts, frustrations turned into threats and violence, while frontline healthcare and public sector workers stated they needed priority access to get to work.

Critics have blamed the crisis on the UK’s definitive exit from the European Union in January, as well as the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of preparedness to replace thousands of foreign drivers who have left the country.

During the Brexit campaign, the government promised to “take back control” of what it perceived as unrestrained immigration by putting an end to free movement throughout Europe.

However, it overturned entry rules last weekend, offering foreign truckers a three-month visa waiver in the hopes of alleviating a larger driver shortage that has wreaked havoc on supply networks.

For several weeks, some supermarkets have had empty shelves, raising concerns about the impact on the forthcoming Christmas season.

Despite assurances that the fuel supply issue was resolving, worries have been expressed that it could take weeks to return to normal after purchases of petrol jumped 500 percent last weekend.

Up to 30% of self-employed London Black Cab drivers were unable to get fuel on Tuesday, according to Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Driver Association.

Staff shortages in pubs, bars, and restaurants, as well as high-street retailers, have resulted from the end of free movement following Brexit.

Industry groups in the hospitality and retail industries have urged the government to allow foreign workers a similar short-term visa waiver.

An appeal in the same vein has been made. Brief News from Washington Newsday.