SoftBank reports its first quarterly loss in over a year.

SoftBank Group of Japan reported its first quarterly net loss in 18 months on Monday, owing to the declining value of investments in its Vision Fund, which includes Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing behemoth.

In July-September, the telecoms-turned-investment behemoth suffered a net loss of 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion), its first since January-March 2020.

This resulted in a first-half net profit of 363.5 billion yen, down 80.7 percent year on year.

Through its $100 billion Vision Fund, SoftBank Group has invested in some of the largest names in tech and the hottest new businesses, ranging from AI to biotech.

The company reported a total loss on investments of 1.66 trillion yen for the quarter, including those sustained by its Vision Fund operations.

SoftBank reported a loss of 321 billion yen for DiDi Global, the parent company of Didi Chuxing, which has been hammered by Beijing’s digital crackdown, in the six months to September.

SoftBank claimed it lost 1.21 trillion yen on its stake in Coupang, a South Korean e-commerce firm, among other large investments.

Sales increased 13.4% to 2.98 trillion yen in the first half, but operating profit fell 27.4% to 1.05 trillion yen.