SoftBank has been hit by the ‘Blizzard,’ which has resulted in losses on sinking investments.

SoftBank Group, based in Japan, reported its first quarterly net loss in 18 months on Monday, owing to a drop in its Vision Fund investments, which include Alibaba, the troubled Chinese ecommerce behemoth, and Didi Chuxing, the ride-hailing company.

The telecoms-turned-investment behemoth reported a net loss of 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) in July-September, the first since January-March 2020, and a first-half net profit that was down more than 80% year on year.

Through its $100 billion Vision Fund, SoftBank Group has invested in some of the largest names in tech and the hottest new businesses, ranging from AI to biotech.

However, those investments have been rocky, with CEO Masayoshi Son declaring on Monday that the company is “in the middle of a blizzard.”

SoftBank reported a total loss on investments of 1.66 trillion yen for the quarter, including losses from its Vision Fund operations.

Son remarked of the first-half results, “We’re not proud of that.” “The net asset value, our most significant metric, has dropped by six trillion yen. In only three months. This is a significant event.” “In a nutshell,” Son added, the results could be condensed down to one factor: Alibaba.

Alibaba Group Holding, SoftBank’s largest single investment, plunged more than 30% in the three months ending September, according to Bloomberg, as Chinese authorities tightened their grip on the economy by cracking down on digital companies.

DiDi Global, the parent company of Didi Chuxing, which has also been targeted by Beijing, also suffered a knock.

The value of DiDi’s stock “The Chinese government’s policies are causing the market to fall. The majority of the other Chinese stocks we own are similarly in free fall “, said Son.

Following the April-June first quarter, Son stated that he would be cautious in his investments in China, citing “difficult challenges.”

In August, he stated, “We want to be cautious.”

“New regulations and guidelines are being imposed, so we’ll have to wait and watch till everything is sorted. It will be clearer in a year or two.” The company said its investment losses were 1.66 trillion yen in the third quarter, including a loss of 321 billion yen for DiDi Global and 1.21 trillion yen from its interest in Coupang, a South Korean ecommerce startup.

SoftBank’s investments in risky IT companies and start-ups have resulted in unpredictably high earnings.

As the commencement of the pandemic worsened troubles caused by its investment in troubled, it recorded a record net loss of 961.6 billion yen in 2019-20.