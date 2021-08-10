SoftBank Group’s Net Profit Drops 39% Year Over Year In Q1.

SoftBank Group, a Japanese investment firm, reported a 39 percent drop in net profit in the first quarter, following large gains in the same period last year due to the T-Mobile and Sprint merger in the United States.

Through its $100 billion Vision Fund, the corporate juggernaut has poured money into some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names and hottest new enterprises, ranging from AI to biotech.

During the coronavirus epidemic, it recorded Japan’s highest-ever yearly net profit in 2020-21, fueled by tech stock rallies as consumers transferred their lives online.

SoftBank Group announced Tuesday that the merger of US telecoms providers Sprint and T-Mobile, which was owned by the conglomerate, was completed in April 2020, yielding more than 700 billion yen ($6.3 billion) in net income.

In the three months ending in June 2021, net profit was 761.5 billion yen, compared to 1.26 trillion yen in the same period previous year.

According to Mariko Semetko, senior credit officer at Moody’s Japan, SoftBank’s investment methodology means major deals might produce unforeseen variations in its performance.

“Last year’s record high comes after a record loss the year before, demonstrating the highly volatile nature of the company’s business,” she told AFP.

“The company’s financial structure is fluid and complex, with unlisted investments and private financings that are opaque and frequently collateralized. Its investing strategy entails a high level of governance risk.”

As the onset of the epidemic worsened SoftBank’s troubles caused by its investment in failing office-sharing start-up WeWork, the company posted a net loss of 961.6 billion yen in 2019-20, its worst ever.

It swiftly recovered, though, as the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns generally favored it.

The telecoms firm-turned-investment behemoth’s overall gain on investments in the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 1.26 trillion yen, up roughly 28% year on year.

Gains were led by gains in Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing and US food delivery app DoorDash, which were somewhat offset by losses in South Korean e-commerce behemoth Coupang.

Before the earnings report, analysts said it was too early to tell if the impact of Chinese authorities’ recent crackdown on Didi and other US-listed tech businesses will be reflected in Tuesday’s results.

After Didi went forward with a difficult New York IPO in early July, Beijing launched an investigation into the business, claiming cybersecurity concerns, and ordered its app to be pulled from stores.

Unlike the previous quarter, SoftBank Group did not include huge brands like Facebook and Microsoft on its list of investors. Brief News from Washington Newsday.