SoftBank Group of Japan is ‘wary’ about investing in China.

SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son said Tuesday that the business will be careful in its investments in China, where it is facing “difficult challenges.” The company reported a dip in first-quarter net earnings.

Through its $100 billion Vision Fund, SoftBank Group has invested in some of the largest names in tech and the hottest new businesses, ranging from AI to biotech.

During the coronavirus epidemic, it declared Japan’s highest-ever yearly net profit in 2020-21, fueled by tech-stock rallies as people relocated their lives online.

The April 2020 combination of US telecoms companies Sprint — operated by SoftBank Group – and T-Mobile also brought a significant income boost.

In the three months to June, net profit plummeted by 39% to 761.5 billion yen, down from 1.26 trillion yen in the same period previous year.

“It’s a huge decline in profit, but the results weren’t that awful if we exclude Sprint and T-Mobile-related temporary income from both years,” Son told reporters.

The telecoms firm-turned-investment behemoth’s overall gain on investments in the first quarter was 1.26 trillion yen, up roughly 28% year over year.

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing and US food delivery app DoorDash led investment gains, which were slightly offset by losses in South Korean e-commerce behemoth Coupang.

After Didi went forward with a difficult New York IPO in early July, Beijing launched an investigation into the company, claiming cybersecurity concerns, and ordered its app to be pulled from stores.

Analysts said it was too early to see how the crackdown would affect outcomes, but Son said SoftBank Group was facing “difficult hurdles” in China when it came to investment.

He stated, “We want to be cautious.” “New regulations and rules are being imposed, so we’ll have to wait and watch till everything is established. It will be evident in a year or two.”

As the onset of the epidemic worsened SoftBank’s troubles caused by its investment in failing office-sharing start-up WeWork, the company posted a net loss of 961.6 billion yen in 2019-20, its worst ever.

It swiftly recovered, though, as the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns generally favored it.

According to Mariko Semetko, senior credit officer at Moody’s Japan, SoftBank’s investment methodology means major deals might produce unforeseen variations in its performance.

“Last year’s record high comes after a record loss the year before, demonstrating the highly volatile nature of the company’s business,” she told AFP.

