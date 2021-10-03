Soaring gas prices have boosted oil prices ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.

The steep increase in wholesale gas prices has spilled over into the oil market, with looming demand for electricity production and heating likely to boost the sector even more this winter.

The OPEC+ alliance of oil exporters, which meets in Vienna on Monday, may be forced to increase production due to the surge in demand and consumption.

“For December 2021, we might see an extra oil demand boost of roughly one million barrels per day (bpd), half of which we believe would come from new oil-for-power generation in Asia,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, an analyst at Rystad Energy.

“The other half is more unknown, and it depends on a colder-than-normal start to winter in the Northern Hemisphere, which would increase demand for oil for heating.”

According to Fitch analyst Dmitry Marinchenko, if gas prices continue excessively high, certain Middle Eastern and Asian countries may consider temporarily expanding the use of their oil-fired power plants.

According to the International Energy Agency, oil-fired power accounts for only about three percent of worldwide energy output in 2019. (IEA).

This is significantly lower than the 37 percent for coal and the 24 percent for natural gas.

However, according to Tony Syme, a macroeconomic expert at the University of Salford Business School, only a “small fraction” of power plants in the United Kingdom and the United States can transition between coal and gas generation.

“Over the last three decades, as the environmental impact of using fossil fuels has grown more important, this number has been declining,” he said.

The price of crude oil, which is affected by a variety of factors, has risen in response to the spike in gas prices, but not as dramatically.

According to S&P Global Platts Analytics, the additional demand for oil with the gas price spike could be “up to 320,000 bpd… over the next six months across Asia and Europe.”

“Should gas climb more, the potential capacity for gas-to-oil substitution might be larger, of up to 1.35 million bpd in power and 0.6 million bpd in industry,” according to Goldman Sachs.

However, according to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, this number represents only 2% of world oil demand, which is predicted to surpass 100 million barrels per day next year.

“While such a one-standard deviation weather shock would be tolerable from an oil market viewpoint, it would still represent $5 per barrel upside to our $80 per barrel Brent forecast,” Goldman Sachs said.

