Snowden was sheltered by four refugees who found refuge in Canada.

Four Sri Lankan exiles who harbored Edward Snowden in their cramped Hong Kong apartments while he was on the run after exposing NSA surveillance were given asylum in Canada on Tuesday, ending years of uncertainty.

Supun Thilina Kellapatha and Nadeeka Dilrukshi Nonis arrived in Toronto with their children Sethumdi and Dinath and were scheduled to travel to Montreal to “start their new lives,” according to a statement released by the non-profit For the Refugees.

The family was part of a group of seven impoverished exiles from Sri Lanka and the Philippines residing in Hong Kong who decided to house Snowden following his shocking revelations in 2013.

Vanessa Rodel and her daughter Keana, both from the Philippines, were given asylum in Canada in 2019 with the support of For the Refugees, a group that has fought Canada to take in the others, claiming they were persecuted both in their own country and in Hong Kong for helping Snowden.

After their original refugee applications in Hong Kong were denied, Kellapatha’s family faced deportation.

He expressed his joy at having finally found a permanent haven.

“I’m relieved that this is ended. Before boarding an aircraft in Hong Kong with his family, he told the South China Morning Post, “I’m really excited to be heading to Canada.”

“We now have a new life, and our children have a future.” Right now, we’re overjoyed. Really, I’m at a loss for words… The youngsters are overjoyed. I’m quite grateful.”

The news of the family’s arrival in Canada was welcomed by Snowden.

He commented on Twitter, “This is the finest news I’ve received in a long, long time.”

“We still have one more to bring home before we can call it a day,” he said, “but I can’t thank you enough for getting us this far.”

Ajith Pushpakumara, a Sri Lankan army deserter, is still in Hong Kong, where “his safety is still in jeopardy,” according to For the Refugees, which has reiterated its demand for Ottawa to expedite his asylum application.

Marc-Andre Seguin, president of For the Refugees, told AFP, “We are delighted with the eventual result — at least for six of the seven.”

“While we welcome the arrival of this family of four and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, we cannot overlook the fact that Ajith has remained behind,” he said.

“We’re pleading with Canada to do the right thing once more and admit the last of Snowden’s Guardian Angels before it’s too late.”

