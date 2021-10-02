Snow is forecast for the historic 100th Running of the Arc.

Snowfall has the potential to erase Aidan O’Brien’s sad memories of last year and deliver the record-breaking Irish trainer a third victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, France’s most famous race, on Sunday.

Snowfall will face 14 challengers at Longchamp, with the Arc de Triomphe likely to be won by a foreign raider, as it was the first time in 1920.

Stablemates Frankie Dettori’s mount Love (impressive winner of the 2020 Oaks) and Broome will accompany this year’s Epsom Oaks winner, who won by a record 16 lengths.

After last year’s catastrophe, when he had to withdraw his quartet of runners on the day of the race due to an illegal chemical being discovered in their feed, O’Brien will be happy they break from the starting stalls.

Snowfall is also looking for atonement after her shock loss in the Prix Vermeille, the Arc trial, on September 12.

“For Snowfall, everything is going well,” said O’Brien.

“She’s beaten, but we’re delighted we ran her in it,” says the narrator (the Vermeille).

“It’s generally preferable to be beaten when things don’t go as planned than to be beaten on a great occasion.”

In a race commemorating the Allies’ glorious march beneath the Parisian monument following World War I, she meets a field full with class.

Charlie Appleby has two horses in the event: Godolphin Operation’s Epsom Derby winner Adayar (who, like Snowfall, was supplemented for the race on Wednesday at a cost of 120,000 euros) and Hurricane Lane, the winner of the St Leger.

Adayar is attempting to follow in the footsteps of Sea Bird and Mill Reef by adding the Arc to the Derby — despite the fact that 20 others have attempted and failed since the former won in 1965.

“William Buick is our first choice rider, and he chose Adayar: it’s always a good omen when you go into a race, especially when it’s the Arc,” Appleby added.

“Adayar is currently in the best shape of his life.”

Hurricane Lane’s task is monumental, as he would be the first horse to win both the St Leger and the Arc in the same year.

Even the great Nijinsky struggled with the job, coming second in the 1970 Arc.

Snowfall is unlikely to be the early favorite, as that honor now belongs to another Irish runner, the tough-as-teak Tarnawa, who is attempting to deliver owner the Aga Khan his fifth victory in the race.