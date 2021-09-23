Snorkels sold at Costco have been recalled due of a potential drowning hazard.

Snorkels offered exclusively at Costco have been recalled due to a problem that could cause them to leak.

According to the notification filed on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the recall affects around 76,000 pieces of Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels. The issue is that the bottom purge valve can potentially leak, putting the user at risk of drowning.

“The snorkel’s lower purge valve may let in water during use in some cases,” Oceanic said. “The problem stated is limited to the snorkel included in the kit. The quality of the snorkeling mask and fins, on the other hand, is exactly what you’d expect from Oceanic.”

According to the CPSC, “Oceanic has received 13 reports of the snorkels leaking.” “One accident was reported, involving minor wounds to a customer who slipped after a snorkel leaked.”

The snorkels implicated by the recall are white and gray in color and are around 16.5 inches tall. They were imported by Huish Outdoors of Salt Lake City, Utah. From February through July this year, they were marketed “exclusively” at Costco as part of a snorkeling set, with the impacted batch numbers being “2038, 2039, 2040, 2041, 2042, 2043, 2044, 2045, 2046, 2047, 2048, 2049, 2050, 2051, 2102, 2103, 2104, 2105, 2106, 2107, 2108, 2109, 2110, 2111, 2112, 2113, 2114

The CPSC website has detailed photographs of the implicated device, including a close-up of the bottom purge valve and the section of the snorkel where the batch number is located.

Those who have an impacted product should stop using it and register to receive a replacement snorkel “at no cost,” including shipping.

They should also “destroy” the snorkel by “cutting the grey flexible tube so it can’t be utilized anymore.”

Customers should not return the recalled item to Oceanic because the recall is being carried out in collaboration with Costco.

Oceanic noted, “For the past 50 years, performance scuba and snorkeling equipment has been synonymous with Oceanic.” “This implies Oceanic stands behind all of its products so you may enjoy the water and the underwater world.”