Snags in global supply could mean fewer toys under the Christmas tree this year.

Although it is generally “better to purchase a little early” for the holidays, Judy Ishayik, co-owner of a New York toy store, says that this year, “we are advising people to shop for Christmas in September.”

Shortages, delivery delays, and price rises are all problems for toy retailers and producers as a result of global shipping snafus.

Mary Arnold Toys, Ishayik’s store in Manhattan’s posh Upper East Side, has been selling toys for 90 years.

The shelves look to be adequately stocked at first glance. However, there is a lot of empty space in the back of the store and in the basement, where the inventory is kept.

Toymakers and specialized businesses, like many other areas of the US economy, have been striving to adjust while battling to refill their supplies following the turmoil created by the Covid-19 outbreak.

During coronavirus outbreaks, some industries were compelled to close, affecting manufacturing.

Shippers have been swamped by online sales demand, which has been worsened by a scarcity of shipping containers, while vessels in some ports have been waiting for days to offload their cargo.

Trucking companies in the United States are having difficulty finding drivers.

Last year, numerous businesses were anxious that overburdened delivery corporations like UPS or FedEx would not be able to deliver products to clients on time during the holiday season.

Those fears, however, turned out to be exaggerated.

According to market research firm NPD, families shopping for dolls, board games, and building blocks for children stranded at home helped US toy sales increase by 16 percent in 2020.

However, delays have accumulated as supply networks have been disrupted for over a year, according to Jennifer Blackhurst, a supply chain specialist at the University of Iowa.

“It isn’t limited to a single industry or product type. It has an impact on all businesses, and they are all fighting for shipping capacity,” she told AFP.

She warns that things are unlikely to return to normal before the end of the year.

Hasbro, the company behind Transformers toys and the classic Monopoly board game, is well aware of the issue and is “working to ensure product availability during the holiday season,” according to Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas.

Holiday purchases were placed early, and the corporation varied its sources, ports, and transporters.

But it comes at a price: marine freight charges have quadrupled since the beginning of the year, according to Thomas, which means Hasbro will have to raise its prices. Brief News from Washington Newsday.