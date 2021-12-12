‘Smooth Ride’: UAE Taxis Take a Step Towards Autonomy

Mustafa sits still behind the wheel, his hands on his lap upturned, as his cab drives itself, pushing the UAE closer to an autonomous future.

Customers can be picked up and dropped off at nine pre-determined points on Yas Island by the “safety officer,” who is part of an experiment for autonomous cabs in Abu Dhabi’s capital.

It’s been a “smooth journey” so far, according to Mustafa, with no significant problems requiring intervention.

“We’ve had most customers order taxis from the mall or hotel in the last four days,” he told AFP.

Under the brand TXAI, Bayanat, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Group 42, conducted a testing of four driverless vehicles, two electric and two hybrid, last month.

According to the corporation, the second phase would comprise at least 10 cars and multiple sites throughout Abu Dhabi. The TXAI app allows customers to order automobiles.

In recent years, robotaxis have been tested in a variety of sites throughout the world, but commercial deployment of the vehicles has remained speculative.

In Beijing, self-driving taxis were introduced last month, albeit with a safety officer in the driver’s seat in case of an emergency.

The removal of the safety officials, according to Hasan al-Hosani, CEO of Bayanat, would be a huge move.

“Moving from L3 (with a safety officer) to L4 (without a safety officer) would be a significant milestone,” Hosani told AFP.

“Vehicles are already on the road… We’re working with the authorities to broaden our geographic operation area and upgrade to L4 status.” Abu Dhabi isn’t the only member of the United Arab Emirates looking toward a driverless future.

Dubai, a neighboring city, says it wants 25% of its transportation to be driverless by 2030, reducing costs, pollution, and accidents.

According to official media, Dubai hopes to debut a small fleet of self-driving taxis by 2023, with a goal of 4,000 by 2030.

In a country where foreigners make up 90% of the population, the shift is expected to affect taxi drivers, the vast majority of whom are Asian migrant workers.

The UAE approved a temporary license to test self-driving cars on public roads last month, but no federal legislation governing autonomous vehicles has yet been passed.

This is still one of the most significant challenges.

“Because this technology is new, laws for safety and other operational issues are being written in real time,” Hosani explained.