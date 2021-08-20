Smartphones Have wiped out 40 years of growth in the camera industry, according to this infographic.

The camera is one of the most notable aspects of many new cellphones. Photos shot on modern smartphones are growing closer to the quality traditionally reserved for pricey interchangeable lens cameras, thanks to smaller (yet better) image sensors and the computing power of smartphones allowing advanced picture improvement in real time.

It isn’t simply the high-end of the smartphone market that is affected. In general, smartphone cameras have improved dramatically in recent years. Many people no longer see the value in carrying or purchasing a dedicated camera. While high-end cameras and lenses will (probably) always produce better results for pros and photo lovers, current smartphones produce images that are easily sufficient for the ordinary consumer’s needs.

The development of smartphone photography has had disastrous consequences for the camera and picture equipment industries. Worldwide camera shipments decreased by 93 percent between 2010 and 2020, according to CIPA, a Japan-based industry group with members such as Olympus, Canon, and Nikon, wiping out more than four decades of expansion. The sharp drop was primarily due to a decrease in shipments of digital cameras with built-in lenses, which were popular among casual photographers prior to the development of smartphone photography.