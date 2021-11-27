Smaller retailers may be robbed of Christmas by larger retailers.

Larger retailers, who are better equipped to deal with widespread supply chain delays and staffing shortages, may steal Christmas from smaller merchants this year.

For retailers all throughout the world, Christmas is a crucial season. This season, sales spike as people spend more money on gifts for loved ones, decorations for their houses, and celebratory things. Retail sales in November-December typically account for around 25% of annual sales, according to Statista.com estimates. However, for other parts of the industry, such as toys, games, hobby products, and jewelry, Christmas sales can account for up to 35% of total sales, implying that the two-month period might make or break the year for merchants. That is why merchants make every effort to be properly prepared for the season, stocking the correct products and running the perfect marketing campaign to get customers into their stores or websites.

This year, however, a few things are different. To begin with, the pandemic is diminishing in some regions while increasing in others, making it difficult to determine customer purchasing patterns. Second, supply chain bottlenecks have made it impossible for some businesses to get enough supplies to meet seasonal demand spikes, such as extended delays at ports, container shortages, and cargo ship vessel shortages. Retailing, which relies on overseas item suppliers from China, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Latin American countries, has greater supply chain challenges than industries that rely on local sourcing.

Larger businesses with deep pockets, such as Walmart, Target, and Costco, have found ways to bypass supply chain bottlenecks by chartering cargo vessels and stocking up on merchandise for the holiday season. Walmart, for example, has expanded stocks by 11.5 percent ahead of the holidays, boosting its quarterly EPS projection. Walmart and Target Corporation are on the same page. “With a strong inventory position heading into the peak of the holiday season, our team and our business are ready to serve our guests and poised to deliver continued, strong growth, through the holiday season and beyond,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corporation.

Smaller shops, on the other hand, do not have the financial resources that larger retailers do to charter ships and deal with supply chain concerns. They also face a slew of additional issues, such as rising minimum wages and labor shortages. They, too. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.