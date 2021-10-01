Slow Death Or Risky Exit For Syrian Camp Residents

The final inmates of a Syrian desert camp face an unpleasant option ahead of a new “voluntary departure” program: a lingering death if they stay or possibly incarceration if they leave.

The almost 10,000 displaced Syrians who remain in the Rukban camp, which was formed in 2014 on the berm between Jordan and Syria, are the last of the over 50,000 who resided there just a few years ago.

Residents of the camp are protected from the Syrian army by a 55-kilometer (34-mile) security zone surrounding a nearby base of US-led coalition troops.

Since 2016, Jordan has largely closed the border, leaving inhabitants reliant on UN aid deliveries. Since September 2019, no humanitarian convoy has entered the area.

Thousands have flocked to government-held areas, driven away by hunger, disease, and awful living circumstances, risking incarceration and enforced disappearance by government forces.

With the situation in Rukban rapidly deteriorating, remaining rebels and Syrian army defectors must decide whether to participate in a new round of UN-facilitated departures, which human rights groups strongly oppose.

“We’re caught in the middle of two fires. We will perish if we travel to government-controlled Syria, and if we stay in the camp, we will die a lingering death,” said one army defector who requested anonymity for security reasons.

“We’ve been stranded in the desert since 2016,” said Mohammad Derbas al-Khalidi, the camp’s organizing committee’s leader.

According to Khalidi, the camp has no physicians or surgeons, only a small clinic and a squad of first responders.

Children instead attend classes under canvas or in dilapidated mud-brick structures, he claimed.

Instead of teaching, Khalidi told AFP, “many of the teachers sell vegetables or smokes in market stalls.”

More than 20,000 people have voluntarily fled Rukban since 2019, according to the UN, which enabled the voluntary departure of 329 people in September of that year with the help of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Others left Rukban on their own or with the help of the Syrian government, which has been urging inhabitants to leave for more than two years.

The camp committee was given a UN plan earlier this year to commence facilitated repatriations between September and November.

According to the plan, those who choose to leave must stay at least 14 days in transit shelters in the government-controlled region of Homs, which AFP received a copy of.

They'd only be there.