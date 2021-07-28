Skateboarders hope that winning an Olympic gold medal will persuade people in Japan to change their attitudes about the sport.

Skateboarding is now prohibited in the Tokyo park where Yuto Horigome, the first Olympic gold medalist in the sport, learned to grind, ollie, and kick-flip as a child.

It’s just one example of Japan’s draconian skateboarding policy, which enthusiasts hope will change after Horigome’s victory on Sunday.

The 22-year-victory old’s in the Tokyo 2020 street competition elicited jubilant reactions in Japanese media, as well as plaudits from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who said his tricks had “enchanted the world.”

Teenage skaters in Tokyo, however, told AFP that there aren’t enough skate parks for them to practice at, and that they’re sometimes instructed to put their boards away.

Horigome was asked about the Tokyo neighborhood where he grew up, which is not far from the Olympic skateboarding arena, after he landed three massive tricks in a row to beat American favorite Nyjah Huston.

He singled out Ojima-Komatsugawa Park, a beautiful spot with seats, steps, and slopes where a sign now reads, “No skateboarding or motorized vehicle riding.”

Despite the restriction, a lone 16-year-old arrived with his skateboard on Sunday to commemorate Horigome’s accomplishment.

“I came here to workout since the triumph revived my motivation,” Taiki Taniyama, a high-school student, told AFP.

“I’m incredibly proud of him… I know it’s difficult, but I want to skateboard like him someday,” he said with a smile.

The victory of the home team created headlines in Japan.

The Mainichi and Yomiuri dailies published special editions with images and stories on Horigome’s victorious return home from the United States.

“Congratulations on winning the gold medal for the first time! With a succession of dazzling stunts, you enthralled the world,” Prime Minister Suga tweeted.

The Nikkan Daily lauded Horigome’s gold as “a huge step forward for skateboarding.”

Teenagers in Tokyo’s western suburbs, on the other hand, revealed a different narrative.

Yuma Nagase, 19, told AFP at Komazawa Skate Park, “Japan is pretty stringent when it comes to skateboarding.” “After this win, it would be fantastic if we could be more relaxed.”

The skate park is now closed due to a virus outbreak in the city, which has prompted most Olympic events to be held behind closed doors as well.

According to Nagase, there aren’t enough dedicated skate parks in Japan.

“For example, here, when we get together to skate and have a good time, a security guard will come up to us and complain that we are too loud and urge us to stop.”

Deo Suzuki, another 19-year-old, expressed hope that the triumph would help Japan change its views about the sport.

