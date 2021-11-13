Six years after the terrorist attacks in Paris, Harris and Castex lay wreaths.

Six years after the devastating terror attacks in Paris that killed 130 people, US Vice President Kamala Harris and French Prime Minister Jean Castex lay wreaths at a Paris cafe and France’s national football stadium on Saturday.

On the night of November 13, 2015, three separate teams of Islamic State group terrorists carried out the bloodiest attacks in France since World War II.

129 people were killed by gunmen in front of cafes and a concert theater in the city, while a bus driver was slain when suicide bombers detonated explosives at the stadium’s gates in the suburbs.

Outside a Paris cafe, Harris laid a bouquet of white flowers in front of a memorial honoring the victims, capping off a four-day journey to France.

Castex and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo spent a minute of remembrance at the Stade de France football stadium before laying wreaths at the sites of the other attacks inside Paris.

Survivors and relatives of the deceased gathered in front of the Bataclan music hall to hear the names of the 90 people killed there six years ago during a concert.

The coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of public commemorations of the catastrophe last year.

“We weren’t permitted to come last year, and it was incredibly painful for us all,” Bruno Poncet, who survived the Bataclan, said.

However, he claimed that the start of a trial over the attacks in September made those attending this year’s remembrance feel more united.

“Thanks to the trial, we’ve really bonded,” he remarked.

“We’d see one other from afar during prior commemorations, but we’d never dare to talk to each other.” We were both quite shy.

“However, standing up in front of a judge has altered everything.”

The marathon trial, which is projected to last until May 2022, is the largest in contemporary French legal history.

Twenty accused face life in jail, including Salah Abdeslam, a French-Moroccan national apprehended in Brussels, who was the only assailant who was not gunned down by police. Six defendants are being tried in their absence.

Poncet stated that he believed it was critical for him to attend the sessions.

“There’s no way I’m not doing it.” It’s our lives that are being discussed in that room, and it’s critical that we all come together to support one another and strive to overcome it.” Survivors have taken to the witness stand to relate not only the horror of the assaults, but also life afterward.

Several people stated that they had. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.