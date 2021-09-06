Six Palestinians, including a top ex-militant, have escaped Israeli custody.

Six Palestinians escaped from an Israeli jail through a tunnel dug beneath a sink on Monday, sparking a large manhunt for the group, which includes a well-known ex-militant.

Locals reported seeing “strange people” outside the Gilboa jail in the country’s north at 3 a.m. (0000 GMT), according to the Israel Prison Service.

According to the IPS, the group includes Zakaria Zubeidi, a former terrorist leader from the occupied West Bank’s flashpoint city of Jenin.

The service published a video showing agents investigating a short tunnel beneath a sink and another showing a hole barely outside the prison walls, in images that echoed the famed 1994 prison escape film “The Shawshank Redemption.”

Gilboa is a high-security prison was opened in 2004 during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, and houses hundreds of Palestinians and other inmates.

All inmates detained at Gilboa for “security offenses” are being transported, according to the prison service, in case other escape tunnels have been built beneath the facility.

The search, which included airborne surveillance vehicles, was joined by police, the army, and agents from Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency, according to officials.

Sniffer dogs were deployed and checkpoints were set up in the Gilboa region.

According to an AFP correspondent, the army had deployed extensively at a crossing point from Israel to the Jenin governorate, inspecting the names of any Palestinian laborers attempting to cross.

As part of the operation, the army claimed its personnel were “prepared and deployed” in the West Bank.

The jailbreak occurred just hours before Israel’s High Holiday season began, which began at sundown with the Jewish New Year.

The escape, according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, was “a significant event that necessitated a coordinated operation by all security forces.”

According to a statement, the prime minister was “getting daily briefings regarding the terrorists’ search operations.”

The five others who managed to flee were suspected of plotting or carrying out assaults against Israelis.

The escape was described as a “heroic act” and a “success for the will and resolve of our brave inmates” by Hamas, the Islamist group that administers the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip.

The jailbreak was hailed by Islamic Jihad, one of Gaza’s most important armed factions behind Hamas, as “a powerful blow to the occupying troops.”

Zubeidi was a well-known person both Palestinians and Israelis as the former head of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

In 2019, he was arrested in a West Bank hamlet near Ramallah on “terrorist allegations.”

