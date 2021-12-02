Six countries have had their propaganda accounts shut down by Twitter.

On Thursday, Twitter announced that it has deactivated over 3,500 accounts in six countries, including China and Russia, for spreading pro-government misinformation.

In a statement, Twitter said that the vast majority of the accounts were part of a network that “amplified Chinese Communist Party narratives relating to the oppression of the Uyghur community in Xinjiang.”

Experts estimate that more than one million people are detained in camps in China’s northern province, which has been accused of terrible human rights atrocities against ethnic minorities.

Apart from the 2,048 accounts tied to the pro-Beijing campaign, Twitter also deactivated 112 accounts belonging to Changyu Culture, a corporation affiliated with Xinjiang’s provincial administration.

The move came a day after Facebook’s parent company, Meta, claimed it had shut down more than 500 accounts linked to a Covid-19-related Chinese influence campaign.

The accounts pushed accusations made by a bogus Swiss biologist named Wilson Edwards that the US was interfering with efforts to discover the coronavirus’s origins.

In July, Chinese state media regularly quoted “Edwards,” though numerous newspapers later removed references to him after the Swiss embassy in Beijing stated that no trace of him could be found.

China has banned both Twitter and Facebook, yet Beijing routinely utilizes both US social media platforms to push its ideas on the international stage.

Twitter also deactivated 16 accounts related to the Internet Research Agency, a Russian firm that undertakes pro-government internet influence efforts and has been dubbed a “troll farm” by critics.

“To push a pro-Russia stance into Central African political conversation, the operation used a combination of inauthentic and legitimate accounts,” Twitter stated.

Since sending a big group of “instructors” to train the army in 2018, Russia has increased its influence in the Central African Republic.

Twitter noted, “We also banned a network of 50 accounts that criticized the civilian Libyan government and players who support it, while voicing strong support for Russia’s geopolitical position in Libya and Syria.”

276 accounts in Mexico provided pro-government content, while “277 Venezuelan accounts that amplified accounts, hashtags, and subjects in support of the government and its official narratives” are among the blocked accounts.

In Africa, 268 accounts were deactivated for targeting the FichuaTanzania civil rights organization, as well as 418 accounts in Uganda that “engaged in coordinated inauthentic activity” to promote President Yoweri Museveni.

“Accounts were suspended in the vast majority of cases for different violations of our platform manipulation and spam standards,” Twitter added.

Twitter, like other social media behemoths, has encountered challenges. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.