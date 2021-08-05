Sir James Ratcliffe, the richest man in the United Kingdom, is worth $16.2 billion.

Sir James Ratcliffe is the founder, chairman, and controlling owner of the chemical company Ineos Group. He is a former chemical engineer. His chemical business operations have made him the richest person in the United Kingdom.

As of Aug. 2, 2021, the businessman’s estimated net worth was $16.2 billion, putting him in 122nd place on the list of the world’s wealthiest people. According to Forbes, Ratcliffe’s London-based conglomerate produces everything from synthetic fuels and plastics to solvents used as ingredients in insulin and antibiotics, making him one of the world’s wealthiest people.

Since entering the market in 2014, Ratcliffe’s company has grown to become one of the most powerful chemical companies in the UK shale sector. The company’s “Dragon Ships,” which are gigantic 600-foot gas carriers, were the first to bring U.S. shale gas into Europe.

Ineos Group has risen to an estimated $80 billion in revenue since its founding in 1998. According to the company’s website, it has 194 locations in 29 countries that generate $61 billion in yearly revenue while employing 26,000 people. Several of the group’s businesses have ventured out into the automobile and sports industries.

Ratcliffe’s interest in the chemical business began when he was a child and saw multiple factory smokestacks from his bedroom window. After his family relocated to Yorkshire and he began attending Beverley Grammar School, he developed an interest in science and engineering.

Before being discovered by Advent International, a private equity firm, he worked at Courtaulds and Esso. Ratcliffe then started looking for investment opportunities until he met John Hollowood, a former chemicals executive, in 1992. According to HeadSpace Group, the two teamed up to spearhead a purchase of a chemicals firm from BP, a British global oil and gas company.

Despite having two sons at the time, Ratcliffe mortgaged his home and put everything he had into the purchase. He called that point in his career path a “vital portion” since it had the potential to terminate his entire life, including his job, if things went wrong.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the entrepreneur launched Ineos in 1998 and built the company from the ground up. Ratcliffe’s company has continuously grown and expanded its global reach since then.

Before being crowned the richest person in the United Kingdom, Ratcliffe, the company's chairman, was relatively unknown outside of business circles.