Singapore To Expand Vaccinated Travellers’ No-Quarantine Scheme.

As the economic hub eases restrictions and prepares to live with the coronavirus, fully vaccinated travelers from eight nations will be able to enter Singapore without quarantine starting Tuesday.

The city-state fought the pandemic at first by closing borders, imposing varied levels of lockdowns, and conducting extensive contact tracing, but now that more than 80% of the population has been vaccinated, authorities in the global aviation hub are eager to recover the economy.

In September, they opened travel lanes for vaccinated travelers from Brunei and Germany, and the scheme will be expanded to additional eight nations starting Tuesday: the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United States.

The South Korean lane will open on November 15th.

Passengers will not be required to quarantine if they have been properly vaccinated and tested negative for the coronavirus before departing and upon arrival, according to the protocol.

When Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong unveiled a slew of initiatives as part of the “Living with Covid-19” policy on October 9, he declared, “Singapore cannot remain locked down and closed off eternally.”

The Delta coronavirus variant, according to Lee, is a factor.

“The Delta variant is extremely contagious and has spread throughout the world. We will not be able to eradicate it even if the entire population is vaccinated “he stated

“This reality has been accepted by almost every country.”

Lee said Singapore needed to resume overseas travel in addition to focusing on home care for mild and asymptomatic local cases.

Thousands of multinational firms have regional offices in Singapore, which rely on the city-role state’s as a business and aviation hub for their operations.

“We must keep reopening our borders in a secure manner,” Lee stated. “Companies and investors must be able to conduct regional and international business out of Singapore. People who work for them must travel in order to make a life.” The success of the city-vaccinated state’s lanes project could help the worldwide aviation industry recover from the pandemic’s impact.

“We hope that Singapore’s constructive efforts would inspire other economies to take similar steps toward resuming air travel,” said Philip Goh, Asia-Pacific vice president of aviation industry organization IATA.