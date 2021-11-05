Singapore is being urged not to execute a mentally disabled human trafficker.

The planned execution of a mentally challenged Malaysian man for trafficking a minor amount of heroin into the city-state was criticized as “despicable” by campaigners on Friday.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for bringing 43 grams of the narcotic into Singapore, which is around three tablespoons, and was sentenced to death the following year.

The 33-year-old is expected to be hanged on Wednesday after a series of court challenges in the city-state, which has some of the world’s strictest anti-narcotics laws.

It will be the first execution in Singapore since 2019. Despite rising pressure from rights groups, Singapore believes that the death sentence is an effective deterrent to crime.

Nagaenthran, according to supporters, has an IQ of barely 69, which is considered intellectually disabled, and was battling with an alcohol issue at the time of the murder.

“It is terrible to hang a person guilty just of transporting narcotics, despite terrifying testimony that he may not even fully grasp what is happening to him,” said Amnesty International’s Rachel Chhoa-Howard.

“We demand that the authorities put an end to plans to execute Nagaenthran right away.”

Human Rights Watch claimed that hanging someone with an intellectual handicap would be “disproportionate and cruel,” and that it would be a violation of international law.

On Monday, Nagaenthran’s lawyer, M. Ravi, will file a last-ditch legal challenge, claiming that carrying out the execution would be a violation of Singapore’s constitution.

Following a recent visit to the Malaysian in prison, the lawyer speculated on Facebook that the Malaysian “may have a mental age below 18.”

He went on to say that the planned execution is “irrational and a capricious act of the state.”

However, Singapore’s home affairs ministry supported the decision to carry out the execution, claiming that court judgements determined Nagaenthran did not have a “abnormality of mind” at the time of the crime.

It added in a statement that Nagaenthran “was determined to have clearly comprehended the nature of his activities.”