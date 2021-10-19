Singapore Expands Vaccinated Passengers’ Access to Quarantine-Free Travel.

Singapore began allowing fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries to enter quarantine-free on Tuesday, as part of a strategy to reduce restrictions as the economic hub prepares to deal with the coronavirus.

Last month’s easing expanded a program that began with vaccinated air travel lanes with Germany and Brunei and is now open to travellers from the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

According to Singapore Airlines, flights from Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles, and New York will arrive on Tuesday as part of the program.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in our Vaccinated Travel Lane trips,” the airline told AFP.

“This is true across all cabin classes and travel sectors, including leisure, families, and business.”

Passengers who have been completely vaccinated and tested negative for the virus before departing and arriving as part of this scheme — which will include South Korea starting November 15 — will not be required to quarantine.

Singapore has permitted unvaccinated youngsters aged 12 and under to travel with their families if they are accompanied by someone flying under the scheme.

The city-state fought the Covid-19 pandemic at first by closing borders, imposing varying-intensity lockdowns, and conducting intensive contact tracing. Authorities are eager to restart the economy now that more than 80% of the population has been fully immunized.

When Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong unveiled a slew of initiatives as part of the “Living with Covid-19” policy on October 9, he declared, “Singapore cannot remain locked down and closed off eternally.”

Thousands of multinational firms have regional offices in Singapore, which rely on the city-role state’s as a business and aviation hub for their operations.

Analysts believe Singapore’s vaccinated travel lanes will bring a boost to the airline and tourism industries, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

According to Song Seng Wun, a regional economist with CIMB Private Banking, tourism contributed for about 5% of Singapore’s GDP prior to the epidemic.

“Pre-pandemic, we used to attract 1.6 million tourists each month, and our airport handled over a thousand planes per day. There are now just over 300 aircraft per day “According to AFP, he said.

The Singapore Tourism Board said that international visitor arrivals dropped to less than 2.8 million last year, down from a high of 19.1 million in 2019.