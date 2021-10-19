Singapore Expands Vaccinated Passengers’ Access to Quarantine-Free Travel.

Singapore began allowing fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries to enter quarantine-free on Tuesday, as part of a strategy to reduce restrictions as the economic hub prepares to deal with the coronavirus.

Last month’s easing expanded a program that began with vaccinated air travel lanes with Germany and Brunei and is now open to travellers from the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Flights under the scheme are set to depart from Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles, and New York on Tuesday, according to Singapore Airlines.

“Our Vaccinated Travel Lane flights have had very significant demand,” the airline told AFP.

“This is true across all cabin classes and travel sectors, including leisure, families, and business.”

Passengers who have been completely vaccinated and tested negative for the virus before departing and arriving as part of this scheme — which will include South Korea starting November 15 — will not be required to quarantine.

Singapore has permitted unvaccinated youngsters aged 12 and under to travel with their families if they are accompanied by someone flying under the scheme.

Restaurant manager Raj Samuel said he was hopeful about the prospect for increased business in the nearly desolate tourist sector.

The 36-year-old told AFP, “I think it’s an amazing move by the country to help open up the economy… especially for the food and beverage sector.”

Kylie Jens, a 29-year-old New Zealand lawyer residing in Singapore, said she planned to travel to the United Kingdom for Christmas under the system.

“Singapore is such a little island,” she told AFP, “it’s good to have a chance to get away and know that it’ll be available soon.”

The city-state fought the Covid-19 pandemic at first by closing borders, imposing varying-intensity lockdowns, and conducting intensive contact tracing. Authorities are eager to restart the economy now that more than 80% of the population has been fully immunized.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong remarked earlier this month, when announcing a slew of initiatives as part of the “Living with Covid-19” policy, that “Singapore cannot remain locked down and walled off permanently.”

Thousands of multinational firms have regional offices in Singapore, which rely on the city-role state’s as a business and aviation hub for their operations.

Vaccinated travel is a "major step forward in re-establishing Singapore's place as one of Asia-main Pacific's international centers for finance, regional headquarters, and commercial aviation," according to Asia Pacific chief Rajiv Biswas.