Since the US exit from Afghanistan, the first evacuation flight from Kabul has landed in Doha.

According to AFP correspondents, some 100 passengers, including Americans, landed in Doha after flying from Kabul airport on Thursday, the first flight ferrying out Westerners since the US-led evacuation concluded.

Doha, a major transit point for Afghan migrants, said it worked with Turkey to quickly reopen Kabul’s airport so that people and aid could move freely.

The flight to Qatar’s Hamad International Airport was the first of its kind since the tumultuous airlift of over 120,000 people ended last month.

One Canadian traveler, identified only as Elaha, claimed, “I didn’t even fall asleep and we arrived.”

After disembarking from an airport shuttle, she continued, “The situation in Kabul was unpredictable and quite uncomfortable.”

According to an AFP source familiar with the plan, the Qatar Airways Boeing 777 carried “about 113” passengers, including Americans, Canadians, Germans, and Ukrainians, who were all expected to be met at a Doha complex for Afghan refugees.

Sources indicated there were up to 200 individuals on board, while London said there were 13 British nationals on board.

While other passengers struggled with luggage, a turbaned man with a suitcase was trailed off the plane and onto the tarmac at Qatar’s civilian airport by three veiled, masked women.

The passengers, including included several youngsters, were directed to an airport bus to begin the next stage of their journey to a Qatari holding facility before returning to their home countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s Foreign Minister, hailed the Taliban for authorizing the flight.

“We were able to fly the first passenger plane… In televised remarks, Sheikh Mohammed thanked the Taliban for their cooperation.

Sheikh Mohammed stated, “This is exactly what we anticipate from the Taliban, to see these great statements put into action.”

“I believe that this is a wonderful message that we should support.”

Kabul airport became a heartbreaking emblem of despair many Afghans fearful of the insurgents’ return to power in the days following the Taliban’s bombardment.

Thousands of people flocked to its gates on a regular basis, with some clinging to jets as they took off.

A suicide bombing near the airport on August 26 claimed by the Islamic State group’s local affiliate killed over 100 people, including 13 US personnel.

In shaky English, one passenger, aviation security worker Kiramuddin Nazary, remarked, “I came here on my own, my family was left behind.”

“My job was really hazardous. Brief News from Washington Newsday.