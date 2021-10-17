‘Shrinkflation’ means less product at the same price “Shoppers in the United States are being targeted.

Is there any more air in that bag of chips? Do you want your cereal box to have less flakes? You’re not dreaming: “Shrinkflation,” a price-hiding strategy utilized by business, is back in style.

Companies are under increased pressure to deal with rising costs as a result of the post-pandemic inflationary rise, which is caused in part by global supply constraints and labor shortages.

Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate who has spent the last quarter-century studying the phenomena he calls downsizing, claims to have discovered dozens of products with hidden price hikes in recent months.

He discovered items ranging from Charmin toilet paper rolls to Cheerios cereal to Royal Canin canned cat food that had reduced in size or weight yet remained the same price.

In September, General Mills, the maker of Cheerios, cited rising material and labor costs to justify not only traditional price hikes, but also changes to “PPA,” or price pack architecture, a technical term for adjusting size or quantity.

While modest variations in size may have gone unnoticed in the past, the internet era has brought them to the forefront.

The “Shrinkflation” group on the social media site Reddit has 14,500 users who post their discoveries, generally in jest rather than outrage.

“It’s probably more insidious since shrinkage is less obvious than a price increase, at least for me,” Jonathan Khoo, 44, a software designer in Oregon, told AFP.

However, “the delay in discovering that you’ve been duped” makes the strategy “far worse” than a simple price increase, he claims.

According to Pierre Chandon, a marketing professor at the INSEAD behavioral lab at Sorbonne University, “most customers have the incorrect assumption that the quantities are standardized, regulated,” which is only true for a few with rare exceptions like alcohol.

“We don’t look at it because we presume the weight is fixed,” Chandon explained.

Brian Johnson, a fellow Oregonian, groaned when he noticed that a container of Tillamook, a popular local ice cream brand, had lost six ounces, dropping to 48 ounces (to 1.42 liters from 1.65 liters).

“Companies do this, I understand, since consumers have a price point for things based on their years of experience. They anticipate purchasing a container of anything within a certain price range “According to the 52-year-old data scientist.

Companies “don’t take a step like that lightly,” according to Dworsky, sometimes known as “Mr Consumer.”

"They calculated it," they say, and if they get a few complaints, they'll take action.