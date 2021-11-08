Should You Vaccinate Your Children? Separated Couples are embroiled in a bitter feud.

Michael Thompson, a 47-year-old professional recruiter from Illinois, expects his ex-wife to sue him over their two children’s Covid-19 vaccinations.

He is skeptical of the vaccine for children, but she wants their eight-year-old and ten-year-old to be vaccinated in accordance with US health norms.

It’s a conflict that’s played out across the United States, where widespread vaccine skepticism has hindered efforts to stop the pandemic despite the fact that doses are free and readily available.

“I’m vaccinated,” Thompson told AFP, “but I don’t see the need for my kids to have the vaccination until it’s been proven more.” “We don’t know what the long-term consequences will be for children.” The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to approve the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five and above this week sounded rushed, according to Thompson.

And he’s prepared to fight his ex-wife for a long time.

“She’s fighting back and is likely to take me to court, which will cost me anything from $5,000 to $10,000. But it’s worth it to me “he stated

“I’m wary of the vaccine since it affects my children. If I wasn’t, I’m afraid I’d be a bad parent.” The CDC judgment, according to family lawyers, has opened the floodgates for divorce and litigation.

The clearance of vaccines for children is a huge relief for Sarah Stark, a 52-year-old divorced therapist from St. Charles, Illinois.

Shayna, her 10-year-old daughter, has been homeschooled for the past two years due to a history of strokes and a blood clotting issue.

Even though her ex-husband opposes vaccinations for their kid, Stark is able to do so since she has exclusive custody and is in charge of medical decisions.

“He doesn’t think the vaccine is a good idea,” Stark explained, “but it’s not his decision to make.”

Things aren’t as simple for many divorcees.

Family law varies by jurisdiction, and many parents split custody and medical decisions, resulting in a situation that frequently requires a judge’s decision.

“We had a few disagreements about vaccines for 12-year-olds,” said Holly Davis, a family law attorney with Kirker Davis in Texas. “But I think we should expect a lot of challenges surrounding the younger kids because custody battles are usually about younger children.”

Davis stated that vaccination conflicts currently account for around 20% of her cases, but she expects that proportion to rise now that younger children can be given doses.

The majority of parenting agreements include a clause mandating parents to. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.