Should You Put Your Money Into Crypto? A top global investor offers a unique perspective on the current trend.

The cryptocurrency market, according to one prominent fund manager, is “not an investment — it’s a religion.” “in a CNBC interview on Wednesday.

Mark Mobius, fund manager and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, advised potential investors to view crypto markets as a place to “speculate and have fun,” rather than a long-term investment, while also emphasizing the stock market’s worth.

“Stocks definitely are the answer because currency depreciation isn’t going away, which implies inflation will continue to rise at a high rate,” he said on “Squawk Box.”

“Don’t forget that the money supply in the United States has increased by more than 30 percent.” “”Recent.”

Mobius isn’t the only one who dismisses the cryptocurrency market, which has recently seen bitcoin and ether trade at all-time highs. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, for example, has slammed cryptocurrency, calling bitcoin “worthless” and “fool’s gold.” Mobius predicted that the US market “would prosper and continue to do well,” and that many US companies are succeeding in emerging markets.

Because of its volatility and lack of consumer protection, there are several reasons to be suspicious about the crypto market. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, has requested Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to regulate the cryptocurrency market, believing it poses a “growing threat” to consumers and the financial system. Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has highlighted his concerns about the crypto market, telling Warren that the platform “is not appropriately secured” and that the asset class is “rife with fraud, frauds, and abuse.” To keep crypto “transactions, products, and platforms from falling between the regulatory cracks,” Gensler asked Congress for further authorities. According to the Wall Street Journal, crypto scammers stole $4.3 billion from investors in 2019.

“There’s been a lot of growth in ones that imitate investment opportunities,” said Kim Grauer, Chainalysis’s head of research. “They are getting more sophisticated, larger in size, and more mainstream, preying on unsuspecting investors.”” According to the Federal Trade Commission, crypto investors lost more than $80 million in crypto investment scams between October 2020 and June 2021, a 1,000 percent rise since fall 2019.

“All of this plays right into the hands of the con artists. They blend in with assertions that may appear believable because many people are unfamiliar with cryptocurrency “Emma Fletcher, an FTC program analyst, agreed.