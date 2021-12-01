Shoppers may be disappointed because there will be no large after-Christmas discounts this year.

The worldwide supply chain difficulties that have plagued retailers throughout the holiday shopping season have thrown a wrench in buyers’ intentions to get clearance products. Deep discounts and offers usually occur after Christmas may not happen this year.

Consumers may often save a lot of money in January when merchants reduce prices on overstocked holiday items in order to make room for spring merchandise.

Coats, sweaters, pajamas, boots, and seasonal gadgets are all heavily discounted, with discounts ranging from 75% to 80%, making it a windfall for buyers searching for big savings after the holidays.

This year, though, things will be different because shops are dealing with fewer inventories and many products are already out of stock as the holiday shopping season approaches.

According to CNN, backlogs at ports and COVID-related manufacturing closures have hampered item delivery to consumers, costing retailers like Gap Inc. more of $300 million in lost sales.

However, according to CNN, some unsold clothing may not be put to clearance bins because Gap has stated that it may consider boxing it up and storing it for next year.

“If we believe something will be too late for the holiday season, we will not place it in stores or online and expect it to create markdowns.” In an earnings call on Nov. 24, Gap’s chief financial officer Katrina O’Connell stated, “Instead, we’ll hold them for next year.”

The situation was exacerbated by the fact that there were fewer Black Friday discounts available throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. Retailers have understood that consumer demand is robust, and that offering deals and discounts to entice customers to buy things is no longer necessary to get merchandise out the door.

Michael Brown, a partner at consultancy firm Kearney, told CNN, “Demand is there right now.” “As a result of the scarcity of supply and strong demand, retailers are attempting to maximize their margins on the merchandise they have.” Overall, Black Friday shoppers were down in shops and online, with 179.8 million unique consumers making purchases throughout the holiday weekend, down from 185.4 million in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.

According to the National Retail Federation, an average of $301.27 was spent on holiday-related products such as gifts, decor, apparel, and toys, down from $311.75 in 2020.