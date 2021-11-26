Shoppers are expected to return for ‘Black Friday,’ but many have already made purchases.

Americans went to stores for the holiday shopping season’s “Black Friday” beginning, but internet data suggests that shoppers had been spending heavily for weeks due to fears of shortages.

The day after Thanksgiving in the United States is the customary start of the holiday shopping season, with shoppers lining up outside businesses before they open to get the best prices on popular items.

Following the pandemic that kept crowds away last year, many shoppers were out in force on Friday, demonstrating how the Covid-19 vaccination has brought life in the United States back to a more regular state.

“I simply wanted to make sure that everyone in my family and friends had a happy Christmas,” a masked Sylvia Gonzalez said as she stood in line outside the Pandora jewelry store in New York.

However, even before stores opened their doors early Friday morning, e-commerce shoppers in the United States had already spent $76 billion since early November, up more than 20% from the same period last year, according to data from software firm Adobe, which has forecasted fewer promotions this year due to rising costs.

The increase has boosted retailers’ confidence in the holiday season, implying that some customers heeded company advice to buy early this year after port backlogs and other logistics issues raised concerns that popular items might be in short supply.

Toys were the most popular purchase, according to Adobe, which attributed the trend to “anxious parents increasingly aware of supply chain difficulties.”

According to the National Retail Federation, overall spending might increase by 10.5 percent to $859 billion.

Nonetheless, according to Adobe, online out-of-stock listings are up 261 percent from two years ago.

Because of low unemployment and relatively good household finances, retailers and market observers are generally enthusiastic about the holiday shopping season, thanks in part to the government’s recent stimulus legislation.

Those good improvements are being countered by ongoing supply chain issues, rising consumer costs that have impacted family basics like food and fuel, and the Covid-19 pandemic, which is far from done.

Fears that the latest strain of the virus discovered in South Africa could derail the global recovery sent stock markets around the world tumbling on Friday.

In the Manhattan borough of New York, reminders of the pandemic may be found in shopping districts.

Customers were urged to stay six feet apart and pop-up signs were posted at Macy's. The Covid-19 testing sites were located outside of stores with big, generally disguised crowds, but not as huge as the Covid-19 testing locations.