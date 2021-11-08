Shiba Inu isn’t the only cryptocurrency with a bright future.

The stock market has ruled the world since the late 1800s. Despite the fact that other asset classes, such as housing in the 2000s, had their time in the sun, no investment vehicle has generated higher average annual returns over the long term.

However, in the short run, things are completely different.

Shiba Inu has increased by more than 13,200,000%!

For the past few years, dozens of well followed cryptocurrencies have easily outperformed the broader market. Shiba Inu, a popular meme coin, is leading the charge (CRYPTO:SHIB).

An investor could buy a single SHIB token for $0.00006738 as of late November 2nd. It’s almost seven thousandths of a penny! However, it’s a long way from where Shiba Inu traded on its first day ($0.00000000051) in August 2020. SHIB tokens have increased 13,211,665 percent in slightly over 15 months. You’re now a billionaire if you invested $10 on Aug. 1, 2020, and held it.

Multiple reasons have contributed to the Shiba Inu’s historic rise:

SHIB’s incredible run will finally come to an end.

On the other hand, there are numerous grounds to assume Shiba Inu will implode. SHIB, for example, is almost useless outside of a cryptocurrency exchange. You’d assume that the ninth most valuable cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization would be accepted by more than a hundred businesses, but that isn’t the case.

When it comes to competitive advantages, Shiba Inu also fails the sniff test. To put it another way, Shiba Inu does not stand out when it comes to transaction processing. It’s also not the only successful cryptocurrency to draw inspiration from the Japanese Shiba Inu dog breed (Dogecoin did it as well).

In addition, other blockchain initiatives are continually diluting Shiba Inu. There are over 13,500 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.com, and this figure is rapidly increasing. To be blunt, Shiba Inu is considerably less efficient and/or less expensive than other payment coins.

Shiba Inu is in serious jeopardy, according to history. Other payment coins that experienced five- and six-digit percentage runs lost more than 90% of their value over time.

Even as a skeptic of cryptocurrencies, I believe the following five digital currencies have significantly more promise and a brighter future than Shiba Inu.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is without a doubt the most well-known cryptocurrency on this list, as well as the one garnering the most real-world interest. The reason for this is Ethereum’s blockchain. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.