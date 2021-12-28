Shell Seismic Survey Plan is Suspended by a South African Court.

Shell was barred from using seismic waves to explore for oil and gas in the Indian Ocean by a South African court on Tuesday, a triumph for environmentalists concerned about the impact on whales and other animals.

The High Court in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, backed a conservationist lawsuit and ordered that Shell was “hereby interdicted from performing seismic survey activities.”

The fossil fuel behemoth has declared plans to begin exploration off South Africa’s Wild Coast region, covering more than 6,000 square kilometers (2,300 square miles).

The Wild Coast is a 300-kilometer (185-mile) length of natural splendor with marine and nature reserves sprinkled throughout.

The study region is 20 kilometers (12 miles) off the shore, in waters that are 700 to 3,000 meters deep (2,300 to 10,000 feet).

Shell’s plan involves employing seismic shockwaves that bounce off the seabed and leave a trail that can lead to prospective energy-bearing areas.

In the run-up to the hearing, Janet Solomon of the environmental group Oceans Not Oil warned, “Many sea species will be affected, from whales, dolphins, seals, penguins, to tiny plankton that will be blasted.”

The exploration was supposed to begin on December 1 and run for up to five months.

On Tuesday, a Shell representative said: “We respect the court’s judgment and have put the survey on hold while we look into it.

“These types of surveys have been undertaken for over 50 years, with over 15 years of extensive peer-reviewed scientific research.”

The campaigners were overjoyed with the decision, but cautioned that it was only a temporary reprieve.

“It’s a major triumph,” Natural Justice’s Katherine Robinson remarked.

“But the fight isn’t done yet; this is simply a stopgap measure. The proceedings, we understand, will continue.” Nearly 85,000 people have signed a petition against the idea.

The plan would involve “one extraordinarily loud shock wave every 10 seconds, 24 hours a day, for five months at a time,” according to campaigners.

Shell claimed that it took “extreme care” to avoid or minimize the damage on animals, and that the project would adhere to the Joint Nature Conservation Committee’s recommendations. The Joint Nature Conservation Committee is a UK government adviser on environmental issues.

It also emphasized the benefits for South Africa if oil and gas were discovered on Tuesday.

“For many of its energy demands, South Africa is extremely reliant on energy imports,” a business representative stated.

"For many of its energy demands, South Africa is extremely reliant on energy imports," a business representative stated.

"If feasible resources are discovered offshore, it might have a substantial impact on the country's and government's energy security.