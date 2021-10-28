Shell reports a quarterly loss as a charge offsets an increase in oil prices.

Royal Dutch Shell announced a net loss for the third quarter on Thursday, as the energy giant offset a spike in oil prices with a large write-off.

Shell also revealed measures to reduce carbon emissions, although its goal fell far short of a recent Dutch court ruling to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030.

Shell reported a loss after tax of $447 million in the three months ended September 30, after deducting $5.2 billion in commodities derivatives.

Adjusted earnings increased to $4.13 billion from $955 million in the third quarter of 2020 after the charge was removed.

The organization had previously predicted a $400 million financial hit from Hurricane Ida earlier this month.

Higher oil and gas prices improved Shell’s adjusted earnings, according to the company.

Over the last year, energy prices have risen dramatically, causing inflation to rise and jeopardize the global economic recovery.

In the third quarter, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said the company “produced record cash flow and maintained capital discipline.”

The organization also stated that its “Scope 1” and “Scope 2” greenhouse gas emissions will be lowered in half by the end of the decade when compared to 2016 levels.

These are the emissions from its direct production as well as those from purchased electricity.

However, it excludes Scope 3 emissions, which account for 90% of total emissions and are caused by consumers burning Shell’s oil and gas.

The revised target is “an essential step in our response to the Dutch court’s judgement for our Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which Shell aims to meet by 2030,” according to the corporation.

Shell plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2035, with the goal of reaching net zero emissions by the middle of the century.

“The judgement in a Dutch court that Shell must cut its emissions by 45 percent by 2030 looms large over the firm,” said Third Bridge energy analyst Peter McNally.

“While Shell is appealing the ruling, it is following in the footsteps of the other major oil companies by exercising capital discipline.”

Shell’s plan to invest $2-3 billion per year in renewables, according to McNally, is “far behind the company’s investments in its traditional oil and gas businesses and shareholder distributions.”

Shell is distributing $7 billion to shareholders after the sale of its assets in the US’s shale-oil-rich Permian Basin to rival ConocoPhillips last year.

