Shell Agrees to Pay 95 Million Euros for Spills in Nigeria in 1970.

Shell and the community’s lawyer announced on Wednesday that the firm and the community have agreed to pay roughly 95 million euros to villages in southern Nigeria as a result of crude leaks in 1970.

The ruling is the latest in a series of judicial disputes involving OPEC member Nigeria’s oil-producing south, where local populations have long battled oil spills and environmental damage.

A local representative for Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria said, “The order for the payment of 45.9 billion naira ($111 million, 94.9 million euros) to the claimants is for full and final fulfilment of the judgment.”

The ruling was verified by lawyer Lucius Nwosa, who represents the Ejama-Ebubu community in Rivers State.

The lawyer stated, “They ran out of tricks and decided to come to terms.” “The verdict is a validation of the community’s unwavering commitment to justice.”

The business claimed that the spills were caused by third parties during Nigeria’s civil war in 1967-70, when oil pipelines and equipment were severely damaged.

In response, the MOSOP organization for the local Ogoni people said, “It is a confirmation of the issues we have raised regarding Shell’s environmental devastation of Ogoni and the need for adequate land repair.”

After a 13-year legal struggle, a Dutch court ordered Shell to compensate Nigerian farmers for spills that damaged much of their land in the Niger Delta.

Shell was ordered by the court to compensate three of the four farmers who filed the lawsuit in 2008. Two Nigerian farmers have died since the case was first filed because it has gone on for so long.