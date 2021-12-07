Sharon Bowen is the first black woman to be elected to the NYSE Board of Directors.

Sharon Bowen was named head of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday, becoming the first Black woman to hold the position at the Wall Street institution, according to its parent corporation.

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) also announced that Lynn Martin, the president of its Fixed Income and Data Services division, will succeed Stacey Cunningham as NYSE president. Cunningham will join the board of directors.

In a statement announcing the changes, ICE founder Jeff Sprecher wrote, “As enterprises everywhere adjust to a world altered by the epidemic, our management team is moving along with the market climate.”

Bowen, who is already on the boards of ICE and the NYSE, was a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates futures markets, from 2014 to 2017.

In 2010, then-President Barack Obama appointed her as a vice chair of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, which regulates US broker-dealers.

Bowen also spent three decades at legal companies as a partner and associate, focusing in business law.

The NYSE, based in New York’s Lower Manhattan business sector, advertises itself as the world’s largest stock exchange, with 2,400 listed companies and a total capitalisation of $36 trillion.

In 2013, ICE paid $8.2 billion for the NYSE Euronext Group, which was formed by merging the American and European stock exchanges.