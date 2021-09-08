Shareholders have filed a lawsuit against Boeing’s board of directors over two crashes.

A US judge has ordered that Boeing’s board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders for two tragic disasters that killed hundreds of people.

After 346 people perished in two disasters — the Lion Air disaster in Indonesia in 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines crash the following year – the manufacturer’s 737 MAX was grounded for 20 months worldwide in March 2019.

Following the first crash, the long judgement concluded that “the Board should have heeded but instead ignored” a “red warning” regarding the aircraft’s safety systems, known as MCAS.

Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn dismissed two additional claims on Tuesday, saying, “The stockholders may continue the Company’s supervision claim against the board.”

According to the BBC, Boeing will “examine next steps.”

Although the real victims of the crashes were the deceased and their loved ones, “corporate law acknowledges another set of victims: Boeing as an enterprise, and its stockholders,” according to the Delaware judgement.

The corporation has been hit with hefty fines as a result of the two crashes.

Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion in fines and settle a criminal complaint over allegations that it deceived regulators supervising the 737 MAX at the start of the year.

After placing prohibited equipment on hundreds of planes, Boeing agreed to pay a $17 million fine and improve its supply chain and production standards in May.

Boeing’s 373 MAX planes were only certified to fly again in late 2020, and the company has also suffered from the travel industry’s collapse as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

AFP reached out to Boeing for comment, but received no response.