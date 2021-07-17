Shakespeare Returns… Outside After Virus Closures

After an 18-month hiatus owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Royal Shakespeare Company has returned to the stage in a specially designed open-air theatre in the bard’s hometown.

The inaugural performance of “The Comedy of Errors” was held on Tuesday night in front of a 250-person audience — half the capacity until pandemic restrictions in England are lifted next week.

“This has the genuine Shakespearean spirit.” Before the show, actor Greg Haiste told AFP, “You simply have the words, the venue, and the audience.”

“And you have that great shared experience that we have really missed over the last year and a half.”

The purpose-built Garden Theatre is located close to the RSC’s main indoor theater on the banks of the River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon, central England.

The seating is made of 30 tonnes of steel and sits on 900 tonnes of rock.

It is only a short distance from the Holy Trinity Church, where the famed 16th-century playwright was born, and his ultimate resting place.

When the coronavirus struck, the RSC, whose alumni include some of Britain’s most famous performers, from Laurence Olivier to Judi Dench, was preparing to present “The Comedy of Errors.”

The corporation was obliged to postpone the farce as a result of the closure of entertainment places and the imposition of stay-at-home regulations beginning in March 2020.

“A bunch of us started this project in January 2020, and we got almost ready to execute it before we had to pause and restart,” Haiste explained.

The RSC has had to adjust because of the Garden Theatre: lighting, which is more difficult outside, has had to be altered, and actors must need microphones to be heard due to the lack of internal acoustics.

“It’ll be interesting to stay connected with the audience without them hearing our voices directly,” actress Hedydd Dylan stated.

“Hopefully, both we and they will get used to it.”

Dylan is one of the cast members who is used to playing in front of an audience as part of shows at the Globe Theatre in London, which is a reproduction of Shakespeare’s Elizabethan-era playhouse on the Thames.

She admitted that she was “accustomed to acting with pigeons landing on the stage every now and then.”

“It’s a little distracting, but the audience seems to enjoy it. It’s their favorite game to play everything that goes wrong,” she continued.

Even in the summer months, good weather is never guaranteed in Britain, and the audience is cautioned that they may get wet.

However, raincoats are still available. Brief News from Washington Newsday.