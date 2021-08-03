Shah’s son calls on the West to put a “nail in the coffin” of Iran’s clerical state.

The son of Iran’s last monarch, Reza Pahlavi, believes the clerical state that toppled his father is on the verge of collapsing. He believes that now is the time for the West to step up its support for Iran.

As ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as the Islamic republic’s eighth president on Tuesday, Pahlavi, who lives in exile near Washington, referred to a 48.8% voter participation, the lowest since the 1979 revolution, as well as protests sparked by severe water shortages.

“Is the regime fractured, unstable, or on the verge of collapse? Yes, but if you toss them a lifeline, they’ll grab a second wind and survive a little longer,” he told AFP in an interview.

“We have the chance to hammer the final nail in the coffin. And we’re not asking the rest of the world to do it for us; the Iranian people want to do it, but they need some assistance.”

He suggested that Western countries promote technology to get around Iran’s internet prohibitions, disinvest from the government, and create a “strike fund” to encourage workers who engage in nonviolent civil disobedience.

Pahlavi, like many others, had predicted the regime’s demise. However, he stressed that things are different this time since forces are “simply killing people,” even “young people who are thirsty and seeking their rights.”

“This isn’t a reaction that exudes self-assurance or steadiness. It’s a last-ditch effort to put out the fires,” he explained.

Raisi, who was born six weeks after the prince in 1960, was labeled by Pahlavi as a “butcher” and “possibly one of the darkest and most diabolical individuals that the Islamic Republic has ever created,” according to Pahlavi.

Raisi is associated to the mass murders of Marxists and other leftists in 1988 as a prosecutor.

“What has surprised us the most is not so much how (Iranian) people are reacting, but rather how Western democracies, of whom we had the greatest expectations, appear to be stabbing the people in the back,” Pahlavi remarked.

He described the European Union’s choice to attend the inauguration as “almost like a slap in the face, to say the least,” because it legitimized Raisi.

While slamming Raisi on human rights, US President Joe Biden’s administration engaged in months of unproductive indirect discussions with Hassan Rouhani’s previous, more moderate administration on resurrecting a 2015 nuclear agreement.

Biden claims that the agreement, which Donald Trump slammed as he imposed punitive measures, will benefit the US.